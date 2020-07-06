LPD: No injuries in officer involved crash Monday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo property of Nexstar Media Group.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to an officer involved crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. at 82nd Street and Slide Road.

Based on the initial investigation, an LPD officer in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe was responding to a call northbound on Slide Road with lights and sirens activated and slowed to clear the intersection of 82nd Street and Slide Road. A black corvette was in the right hand lane on 82nd street facing west and proceeded into the intersection on a green light and collided with the LPD Tahoe.

No injuries were reported.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar