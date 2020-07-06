LPD: No injuries in officer involved crash Monday afternoon

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to an officer involved crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. at 82nd Street and Slide Road.

Based on the initial investigation, an LPD officer in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe was responding to a call northbound on Slide Road with lights and sirens activated and slowed to clear the intersection of 82nd Street and Slide Road. A black corvette was in the right hand lane on 82nd street facing west and proceeded into the intersection on a green light and collided with the LPD Tahoe.

No injuries were reported.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

