LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of 14th Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday.

According to LFR, when fire crews arrived, they saw a single-story house fire. The house was vacant, and there were no reported injuries.

“It is possible this fire started due to activities of squatters, however, fire marshals are currently investigating the cause,” LFR said.