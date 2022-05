LUBBOCK, Texas — No one was hurt after a school bus crash near 98th Street and University Avenue Tuesday morning, according to Lubbock Cooper ISD.

The crash was reported just after 7:45 a.m. Lubbock Cooper ISD Police and the Lubbock Police Department were dispatched to the scene, according to a statement from the school district.

Lubbock Cooper-ISD confirmed there were no injuries among the bus driver or the eight student passengers.