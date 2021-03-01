No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Levelland Dollar Tree store

LEVELLAND, Texas — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Levelland retail store early Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located in the 500 block of State Highway 114.

The Levelland Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the driver thought the vehicle was in park, but then it started to roll.

The driver then pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The vehicle then accelerated forward, sideswiped another vehicle, took out a handicap sign and then crashed into a store window, LPD said.