No injuries reported following crash involving LPD officer Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to crash involving a police officer late Monday morning in Central Lubbock.

According to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department, the crash occurred in the 2400 block of 50th Street.

LPD said no injuries were reported.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit also responded to the crash.

This is developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar