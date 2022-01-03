No injuries reported in Mon. morning rollover crash just outside of Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash just northwest of Lubbock Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. at US Highway 84 and North Frankford Avenue.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbcok.com a vehicle hit a patch of ice on the westbound service road and the driver lost control.

The vehicle began to roll and came to rest on its roof underneath the bridge.

DPS said the driver was able to escape the vehicle with no injuries.