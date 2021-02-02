No injuries reported in rollover crash near Woodrow Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover south of Woodrow late Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East County Road 7700.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle was eastbound when it went off the edge of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof.

DPS said no injuries were reported in the crash.