No injuries reported in rollover crash near Woodrow Tuesday morning

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover south of Woodrow late Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East County Road 7700.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle was eastbound when it went off the edge of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof.

DPS said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar