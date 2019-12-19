No one home when house burns overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said no one was home when a house caught fire just after midnight Thursday morning. The address was in the 5700 block of 3rd Street.

“Arriving units reported flames rolling out of a front bedroom window and smoke coming from the eaves,” LFR said.

LFR estimated that 40 percent of the home was damaged by fire. It started in the bedroom, but a specific cause of the fire was not known yet.

LFR said anyone with information can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us