LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a large police presence in the 8800 block of 11th Street near Willow Bend Elementary after officers responded to a barricaded subject Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Willow Bend Elementary said in a social media post that there was “no threat to our campus, students or staff…”

The social media post also said dismissal procedures were adjusted to “give law enforcement time to work.”

LPD said 11th Street between 8th Street and Jason Avenue were closed. The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.