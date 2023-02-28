LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday rejected a controversial zoning change that would allow new student housing across the street from Texas Tech. People in the Tech Terrace Neighborhood had concerns.

In order to make room for the development, Café J’s and the Godbold Center would have to be demolished. But residents also had concerns about traffic density and how the housing would match the historic feel of the neighborhood.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a scaled down version of the plan, called Up Campus, which was originally going to be for 700 residents. It was changed to a 600-bed facility, with covered parking for more than 500 vehicles.

News of the proposal fight came to light over the summer. Since then, Tech Terrace residents organized to oppose it.