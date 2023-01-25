LUBBOCK, Texas — A pair of Nobel Prize economists will headline the Distinguished Public Speaker Series to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Vernon L. Smith will speak on campus January 30. Finn Kydland will speak on campus March 28.

TTU said Smith won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002. He’s the George L. Argyros Endowed Chair in Finance and Economics at Chapman University. Smith will speak at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. A book signing prior to the event is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

The university said Kydland was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2004. He’s a Henley Professor of Economics at the University of California-Santa Barbara. Kydland will speak from the Red Raider Ballroom at the Student Union Building at 5:30 p.m.

(Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

“The Texas Tech and the Lubbock communities have shown great enthusiasm while attending the institute’s public lectures over the last 10 years,” said Benjamin Powell, executive director of the Free Market Institute in the press release and on the website. “It’s a great honor to be able to have professors Smith and Kydland keynote our anniversary lectures. They are two of the greatest minds in economics, and I’m sure our community will enjoy hearing from them.”

Both events are free and open to the public, Texas Tech said. For more information on both speakers, you can visit the Free Market Institute’s events page.

