Nominations now being accepted for Hispanic Heritage Month social media showcase

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock via Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) the City of Lubbock will showcase members of our local Hispanic community who are making an impact and highlight the unique ways Hispanic culture shapes our city.

The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. Individuals or organizations receiving the most nominations in each category will be featured in the City’s social media showcase.

To nominate a deserving individual or organization, please visit mylubbock.us/salud

