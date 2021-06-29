Non-juvenile indicted in shooting death of 14-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas– The only non-juvenile out of a total of seven suspects was indicted Tuesday for the shooting death of a 14-year-old by a Lubbock grand jury.

Mifford Malick Hannon, 17, was arrested earlier this month for the murder of Dequavion Traylor at the Ella Apartments. According to Lubbock Police, the teens all range in age from 15 to 17.

Police said on the night Dequavion was shot, three suspects showed up to rob the apartment where a narcotics dealer was living, shooting Dequavion when he answered the door.

Police believe Dequavion was involved with the drug activity going on in the apartment.

“It’s hurtful because they’re painting my child as a drug dealer – this and that, he’s not that,” said Traylor’s mother, Sparkle McKnight.

Hannon remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.

