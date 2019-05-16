Non-profit to host golf tournament raising money for special needs

LUBBOCK, Texas — High Point Village will host its second annual Recognizing AbiliTEES golf tournament at The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University on Friday, June 14.

According to a press release, High Point Village is a faith-based non-profit created to help those with intellectual disabilities. The tournament will raise money for High Point.

“Our first tournament was very successful and we’re so happy to be doing it again,” said Development Coordinator Anna Lewis. “We’ve received even more support from the community this time around and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow each year.”

Check-in for the tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Among other things, the event will include lunch, a raffle, 18-hole scramble, and a hole in one contest, the press release stated.

Each team will consist of four players and the registration will cost $500 per team.

For more information and registration details, visit www.highpointvillage.org/recognizingabilitees.