Normal for now: Local pharmacy staying calm, prepared amid coronavirus outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas — ClaRx Hub City Pharmacy went about their day normally on Thursday morning — taking calls and working with customers. And, with the coronavirus continuing to spread, pharmacist Chris Hobart said they’re as ready as they can be.

“Everybody’s washing their hands,” Hobart said. “If anyone’s sick, they’re staying home. That’s kind of the best you can do to prepare for it. We’re cleaning our counters regularly.”

He said customers have been sharing their concerns and cancelling trips. He said shoppers have also stopped in to get what they need at the pharmacy.

“Most people have been coming in looking for hand sanitizer,” Hobart said. “We’ve been selling a good amount of gloves. Face masks have been very hard to get.”

He believes Lubbock is prepared as well. He said it was a good call for schools and events in the Hub City to be closed or cancelled.

“We do have testing centers here in Lubbock so we’ll be able to find out if there is one pretty quickly,” Hobart said.

He said it’s important for people to take precautions, especially those who are elderly, pregnant or have respiratory issues.

“Make sure you’re washing your hands frequently,” Hobart said. “Hand sanitizer is good as well, just make sure it’s 60 percent or above.”

Hobart said they’re not stockpiling on medication just yet, but with the outbreak, it only goes to show just how important vaccines are.

“That’s the way we prevent things like this, is through vaccinations,” Hobart said.

Hobart said he recommends everyone get their flu shot. He added it is not too late, there are still plenty of flu vaccinations available.