North Ash Avenue closure to begin Thursday, Feb. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, LTD. will continue construction of the Police Warehouse-Crime Lab Water Service Project located along North Ash Avenue near Municipal Drive. North Ash Avenue will be closed from Erskine Avenue to Municipal Drive.

If possible, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and to use extreme caution while driving near the construction zone.

The closure is expected to last one week.

