LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department front desk said one person was seriously hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North University Avenue on Tuesday.

LPD said the call came in at 4:34 p.m. A LBKAlert said, “Due to Traffic Accident, the intersection at 3400 BLOCK N UNIVERSITY will be closed for southbound traffic.”

While the police desk said someone was injured, photos from the scene showed crime tape and a white sheet. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for further information.

(Nexstar/Staff)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.