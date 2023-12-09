LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Special Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in North Lubbock on Friday night.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 4400 block of Jarvis Street just before 10:00 p.m. for a domestic violence call.

Officers were met with an individual who was armed with two knives, Lubbock Police said. The individual later “engaged officers with the knives,” according to authorities.

According to LPD, the situation led to the responding officers firing their weapons and striking the individual.

The individual was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance, LPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.