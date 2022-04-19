LUBBOCK, Texas — The North Lubbock Neighborhood Association will be having its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with chief appraiser for the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, Tim Radloff.

The meeting will go over how to protest or appeal if you do not agree with the appraisal value.

According to Radloff, there has been a 16% increase in values. This means homeowners could have higher taxes.

Questions will be accepted at the end of the presentation.

The event will be held at 102 Avenue J. Catholic Charities Conference Room.