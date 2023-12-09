LUBBOCK, Texas — The officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday evening in the 4400 block of Jarvis Street has left one man dead, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, two patrol officers were called to a North Lubbock residence for a domestic violence call just before 10:00 p.m.

Through the initial investigation, it appeared 34-year-old Manuel Guillen was inside the home with his mother, who had been assaulted and threatened by Guillen, LPD said in a press release.

Guillen’s mother was able to get out of the home before the officers arrived on the scene, leaving Guillen as the “sole occupant.” Officers spotted Guillen holding two knives through a window, the release said.

Lubbock Police said officers were preparing to leave home after deciding Guillen was no longer a threat to his family. However, Guillen climbed through the window and “charged at the officers with the two knives,” LPD said.

Officials said Guillen was given multiple orders to stop but continued to direct “deadly force” toward the responding officers.

Both officers fired multiple rounds from their duty weapons, striking Guillen, according to LPD. Guillen was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Following the shooting, LPD’s Metro Unit, Forensic Investigations Unit, and the Office of Professional Standards responded to the scene. Lubbock Police said both officers were not hurt and were placed on administrative leave, per LPD policy.