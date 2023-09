LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was killed in a shooting in the 3200 block of Baylor on Friday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 10:26 p.m. for a report of “a fight in progress.”

Lubbock Police also said its Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene.

This is a developing story. Check with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.