LUBBOCK, Texas -– A north Lubbock woman is seeking help after she and her husband were robbed and held at gunpoint in their home on Saturday, September 3.

Around 2:30 a.m., two men in baggy clothes broke the lock to the couples’ back gate. They then make their way up to the back door where one kicks it down. What the woman said happened next was terrifying.

Inside their home, the two men quickly made their way to the master bedroom where the woman and her husband were sleeping. She said they started screaming at them, pulled them to the ground, covered their heads with blankets and pillows and demanded money.

She said all she could think about was their two-year-old grandchild who was sleeping upstairs. Thankfully, the thieves never made their way up to the second floor.

The woman said they didn’t leave empty-handed. Their back door Ring camera shows the two running off with a pillowcase, purse, and a giant coke bottle filled with quarters. Altogether in cash, the woman said they took close to fifteen thousand dollars with them.

“We had just sold a vehicle, and the money from that purchase was in the purse that they took,” she said.

While they are thankful to be alive, this ultimate invasion of privacy and safety still feels like a nightmare to them. She said she hasn’t been able to sleep or eat since that day.

“That was my home. And it’s not. It doesn’t feel safe. It doesn’t feel like home,” she added.

After going through the footage on their front door Ring camera, the couple believes the suspects are in a 2012 white Jeep. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the crime line at (806)741-1000.