LUBBOCK, Texas and HELM, Poland – Linda Stark and her husband from North Texas are in Helm, Poland, working with the Texas Baptist Men organization. Stark said that there are volunteers from many different countries who are there working with the Baptist church in the area.

The Texas Baptist Men Natural Disaster Relief program is providing food and shelter to refugees after they cross the Ukrainian border.

Stark is part of the second round of teams with T.B.M. to arrive in the city, and she and her husband will be there for TWO weeks. Stark said they’re providing more than the essentials; they’re minding those who must flee from their homes that there are people who care about them during a time of despair.

“People need to be able to tell their story, and I need to be able to hear it,” Stark said.

Stark is a volunteer and chaplain. She said that the church has already been about to help over 4,000 people who have passed through their doors. Stark has been there to share in their experience and pray with them during these unimaginably difficult times.

“I have had some just heartbreaking experiences hearing,” Stark said. “Mothers with all of their children and trying to just continue to mother them, despite the circumstances that they are in. When you get to really be involved with a family, and then when they leave, of course, we’re praying over them, but many tears are shed on both ends.”

T.B.M. has also put together care packages and has helped a lot of refugees set up longer-term living situations. For more information or to donate, click the link.