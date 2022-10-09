North University Avenue near Auburn Street in Lubbock in August 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the North University Avenue paving project on Monday, October 10.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place at Lubbock Fire Recuse Station 4 at 1:30 p.m. The address is 2504 Cornell Street.

The pavement along North University Avenue was fully rebuilt from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to US Highway 84 (Clovis Highway).

The project was jointly funded by the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County, the press release said.