Northington named general manager of Buddy Holly Hall

LBUBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced on Friday that Charlton Northington was chosen as the Buddy Holly Hall General Manager.

Northington is a Texas Tech graduate with 25 years of experience managing entertainment and convention facilities.

“He is a Lubbock native, and we’re so happy to have him back to the South Plains,” an email from LEPAA said.

“We truly could not have imagined a better person at the helm of this incredible performing arts campus than Charlton [Northington],” said Tim Collins, LEPAA Board Chair.

Buddy Holly Hall is under construction with a completion date in 2020.

“Once completed, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences will total more than 220,000 square feet, including a 2,200-seat theater,” an official statement said.

The following is a statement from SMG and LEPAA:

SMG and Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA), are pleased to announce the appointment of Charlton Northington as General Manager of Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences in Lubbock, TX.

“Charlton is the right person to lead our SMG team in Lubbock. From his time working for a Broadway presenter, to managing venues in Reno, Hurst, TX, Shreveport and Alexandria, LA, Charlton has demonstrated the commitment, professionalism and vision to help us succeed at Buddy Holly Hall. Being a Texas Tech grad and coming home to Lubbock is a huge win for the venue and for the community.” said Bob Papke, Vice President of Theaters, SMG.

“The LEPAA Board and staff are thrilled to welcome Charlton Northington back to the Lubbock community as the General Manager for The Buddy Holly Hall. We truly could not have imagined a better person at the helm of this incredible performing arts campus than Charlton. He is a first-class individual who will bring his tremendous energy, ideas and decades of experience to The Buddy Holly Hall in a manner befitting of such a world class facility.” said Tim Collins, LEPAA Board Chair.

Northington is a 25-year industry veteran who has managed entertainment and convention facilities throughout the United States.

Once completed, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences will total more than 220,000 square feet, including a 2,200 seat theater, a 425 seat theater design for Lubbock ISD, a 6,000 square foot multipurpose space, and a bistro by MarketStreet.

###

About LEPAA

LEPAA, the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose goal is to raise private funds to design and construct The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, a new, dynamic entertainment and performing arts center in the downtown area of the Cultural Arts District.

About SMG

Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 248 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 20 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.