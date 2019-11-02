Northwest Lubbock assisted living facility evacuated due to chemical fumes

LUBBOCK, Texas – An assisted living facility in Northwest Lubbock was evacuated early Saturday afternoon as a result of chemical fumes.

The incident was reported around 12:00 p.m. in the 4900 block of Emory Street at The Plaza.

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

According to emergency radio traffic, cleaning chemicals were mixed in a kitchen area drain which resulted in a release of gas fumes.

Some residents were overcome by the fumes and were transported to area hospitals.

We’re told the dining area and the kitchen area were evacuated by Lubbock Fire Rescue and facility staff.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates from Lubbock Fire Rescue