LUBBOCK, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the 10 people injured as well as the person who was pronounced deceased after Monday night’s crash on Highway 84 near North Frankford Avenue.

DPS said Roma Haley, 85, of Lubbock, was killed as a result of her injuries sustained from the major crash.

Through investigation DPS found that the passenger car driven by Jerry Haley 87, of Lubbock was traveling eastbound in the inside, westbound lane of U.S Highway 84 on the Frankford overpass.

A minivan driven by Joseph Anand, 39, of Austin and an SUV driven by Joseph, Sibu, 48, of Cedar Park were driving westbound in the inside lanes when Haley’s car collided with both Anand and Sibu’s vehicle in the “inside lane of westbound 84.

The report added that Haley’s car rotated counterclockwise in a southeast direction across westbound US-84 when he struck a Caravan driven by Michael Gregory 30, of Lubbock who was going westbound on U.S 84 in the outside lane.



According to DPS, Jerry, Anand and Sibu were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock for injuries sustained during the crash.

Gregory was not injured during the crash, said DPS.

Jeny Oommen, 38, a 3-year-old male, a 9-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, a 6-year-old female and Bindu Easow, 44, of Austin were all transported to UMC in Lubbock for injuries sustained from the crash.

According to the DPS report, it said all passengers were wearing seatbelts, and road conditions were dry.