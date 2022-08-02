LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road. The location was previously a Toys “R” Us.

According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature a larger dining room.

According to permit records, the new location will be just over 12,000 square feet.

“We are excited about this new central location and our ability to feed more guests,” the spokesperson said.

The current Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 South Loop 289.