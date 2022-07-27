WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Wolfforth Police Department on Wednesday posted on social media that it “received many calls and emails questioning the legality” of free Plan B kits given away at “a business in Wolfforth.”

This came after EverythingLubbock.com shared that Tumbleweed & Sage Coffeehouse teamed up with Jane’s Due Process to offer free Plan B kits inside the coffeehouse.

In the post WPD said, “Unfortunately, the legality of the practice is not a simple question to answer.” The police department said it “reached out to many state and local officials for help in determining the lawfulness of the issue.”

“Please bear with us as we continue working to resolve this matter,” police said.