“Not even going to lie” woman admits hitting boyfriend with a car, gets arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman, Sapphire Ranessia Wall, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of terroristic threat of a family/household member.

Lubbock Police were called the Grace Medical location at 2412 50th Street. Police were told Wall assaulted her boyfriend with the handle of a car jack, a gun and then a vehicle.

The police report indicated the situation started at some apartments in the 5000 block of Avenue W. Wall had given him trouble and “caused a scene” at the Lubbock County probation office. When the victim went home to his apartments, Wall hit his car with the jack handle. She also hit him with the jack handle, according to the police report.

The victim told police that Wall also pointed a gun at him.

He started walking toward Grace Medical Center. That’s when, according to the police report, she ran her car into him. Police saw scuff marks on the victim’s legs, but he was not seriously hurt.

An officer wrote in the police report, “She told me she was not even going to lie, she ran [the victim] over.”

“I asked her what that meant, and she said she hit him with her car,” the police report said.

Part of the incident was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, and it seemed to corroborate portions of the story that police were told.

The victim “refused EMS.”