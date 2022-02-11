LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was found not guilty of an aggravated robbery Thursday.

Walter Smith, 50, was accused of, and ultimately acquitted of, biting and striking a man over the age of 65 while attempting to steal a leaf blower in 2018.

In closing arguments, Smith’s lawyer, Robert Sullivan, told a jury the evidence did not match.

“Inconsistencies come from the State. Walter is 5 feet, 8 inches, and 47 years at the time–not 6 feet, 0 inches, and 30 to 35 years…The police did not do a proper investigation. The answer is simple–not guilty–because Walter Smith is not guilty,” Sullivan said.

Prosecutors told the jury the victim remembered who assaulted him and identified Smith in the courtroom. In the end, the jury sided with the defense.

According to a 2018 police report, the victim’s property was returned without any damage.