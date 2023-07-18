LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second day in a row, the National Weather Service in Lubbock warned of dangerously high temperatures. The forecast for Lubbock (Zip Code 79423) called for a high temperature of 109 degrees.

“High temperatures today [Tuesday] will soar to 105-110 degrees,” the NWS said. “This has the potential to set new daily high temperature records at both Lubbock (104 degrees in 2022) and Childress (108 degrees in 1978).”

“The heat could easily become dangerous if proper precautions are not exercised,” NWS also said on its Lubbock web page.

The Excessive Heat Watch previously scheduled for Tuesday was instead listed as Heat Advisory from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for Lubbock and surrounding areas.

Chart from NWS

“Do not leave children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” NWS said.

“Look before you lock,” NWS advised – meaning, check your vehicle before leaving it.

The usual precautions were called for, including drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, neighbors and the elderly.

“This is nearly 15 degrees above average,” said KAMC Storm Team Forecaster Madison Hartin. “Just because you’re used to normal Texas heat, remember this is a hotter than average summer.

The forecast for Wednesday called for a high temperature of 107 and 100 on Thursday.

The City of Lubbock designated public libraries as cooling centers.

Mahon Library

1306 9th Street

Mon. – Wed.: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thurs. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Godeke Library

5034 Frankford Avenue

Mon. – Tues.: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

Patterson Library

1836 Parkway Drive

Mon. – Tues.: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

Groves Library

5520 19th Street

Mon. – Tues.: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wed. – Sat.: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed