Not the man who pulled the trigger – still charged with murder, Cruz takes a plea

LEVELLAND, Texas — Mathew Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday for the murder of Mathew Ryan Sanchez.

As part of his plea, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a statement from Hockley County District Attorney Angela Overman.

Canyon Brent Faull was also charged with murder. He took a plea deal in 2019 for the lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Image of Matthew Ryan Sanchez courtesy of family

Levelland Police said there was a history of disagreements between Cruz, Faull and Sanchez, who were roommates. Police said at the time of the shooting, April 2018, the shooting probably started as a fight between them.

Overman said in a statement that this was a senseless killing. Overman also said even though Cruz did not pull the trigger, he is equally guilty for the murder of Sanchez.

“The message is clear,” Overman said. “If you act with intent to promote or assist another in the commission of a crime by soliciting, encouraging, aiding, or directing the other person to commit an offense, you will be held accountable for your actions.”