Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate National Bundt Day with free giveaways

LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of National Bundt Day on November 15, Nothing Bundt Cakes is throwing a nationwide “Bundt Bash.”

Starting at 11:15 p.m. to 12:15 p.m., the first 22 people in line will get a punch card for 12 free Bundtlets, one per month, that will be redeemable through November 14, 2020.

All Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will also be giving out Confetti Bundtlet cards while supplies last. All cards will be redeemable for a free Confetti Bundtlet.

The Lubbock location is at 5217 98th Street, Suite 300. Click here for the full promotion.