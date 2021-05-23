Nothing goes to waste at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas:

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas (GINWT) stands by its conviction that “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” The recent article on Fox Business entitled “Marie-Kondo effect: Goodwill doesn’t want your junk” has compelled me to assure our generous community: Goodwill absolutely wants your “junk.” And, on behalf of my fellow local, nonprofit leaders who, in this community fund critical programs and services by selling donated goods, they want your gently used items too.

I would like to address any confusion that may have resulted from this story. While an executive with Goodwill Industries International was quoted in the story to confirm the wonderful increase in donations being enjoyed by the 166 locally governed, independent Goodwill territories across the country, no one from any charity that sells donated goods “admonished” the public about the quality of their donations. While you may no longer want what you donate, we most certainly do.

Goodwill, and other such social enterprises, rely on donated goods to support mission services. To oversimplify, we get stuff, we sell stuff, and we change lives. At GINWT, none of your generous donations go to waste. Items not sold or not saleable in our stores and boutique are recycled or baled and sold as salvage. We do all of this in a socially responsible way, always diverting what would typically be sent to the landfill. No matter how we sell your donations, we generate revenue to fund the reason why we do what we do – create job opportunities for people with barriers to employment.

Every day your donations are converted to revenue that is critical to our mission. Your donations are transformed into real money invested into our community’s programs and services. This leads to measurable and meaningful results for our Northwest Texas community. Over the past three years, GINWT has served almost 2,000 area residents just through its Training, Placement and Life Skills Program (T-PALS). Whether it is an unemployed person who may have a disability, a neighbor recovering from substance abuse, or someone who may have served prison time for a nonviolent crime, Goodwill is proud to help them overcome their barriers to employment. Your donations also allow us to expand our services, such as the recent transformation of our training centers to now offer virtual computer and employment development programs in order for these life-changing job services to be more accessible to everyone in our region.

We are not alone. Collectively, the largest social enterprises that operate retail outlets in our region rely on your donated goods so they can also convert them into revenue to support their respective work in the community. Together, our impact is important — and impossible without your donations.

The scale on which Goodwill receives and sells your donated goods and put the proceeds to work serving the nation’s communities, is staggering. Goodwill Industries is comprised of more than 3,300 independently operated retail locations, nationwide. Last year, the sale of your donated goods led to 288,000 people getting back to work. Our friends at nonprofit community resale services and GINWT rely on your donations to continue this important work.

I appreciate the heightened awareness that Marie Kondo’s program has caused around donating the things in your closet that no longer “spark joy,” and hope you all will all continue supporting your local social enterprises. Each time you do, please know you are not just decluttering your closets; you are changing lives.

Robin Raney is the CEO & President of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of creating job opportunities for people with barriers to employment. This mission is supported by its Training, Placement and Life Skills (T-PALS) program, which is committed to helping people find jobs, whether within Goodwill itself or in the community, through free job training and placement services and classes focused on resume writing, interview skills and job search techniques, as well as basic, intermediate and advanced computer classes. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwtexas.org.

(News release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas)