LUBBOCK, Texas — If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.

Warren, who owns 42 Sonic locations across the South Plains, told EverythingLubbock.com that average costs for the restaurants went up 16%.

Due to rising prices, customers at certain Sonic locations in Lubbock might see a “Facilities Adjustment” charge of “2% on the retail price.”

(Nexstar/Staff)

Inflation was not restricted to food. Warren said he also saw supply issues and increased prices with plastic items over the past year, such as straws and lids.

Warren said a new menu with increased prices could be expected by December.

In the meantime, Warren asked for customers to be kind to staff members. He said the rising prices and fees “are not the carhop or store manager’s fault.”