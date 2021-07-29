Noticing more flies? Here’s how to get rid of them

LUBBOCK, Texas – Experts in pest control said they’ve gotten more calls to get rid of flies.

“It’s four, five, six times worse than what we’ve seen it, said Tim Gafford, president of Gafford Pest Control Services Inc., “Outside the city limits are getting more frequency, but still, there’s quite a few flies right now.”

Gafford said the reason for the influx in flies is that rain and humidity have created a perfect breeding ground for the insects. Gafford said there are a few tips people can follow to help keep flies from inside homes.

“Shut the doors and windows, you know, that’s that’s the best thing, that’s the best thing,” said Gafford. “If you’ve got animals that are defecating around the houses or businesses, you need to get rid of that stuff because they breed in that and that’s the number one breeding ground.”

Gafford also said it helps to remove standing water from areas surrounding homes.

Jimmy Johnson with True Value Hardware said they’ve been selling a lot of fly remover products.

“We have zappers, with the lights in the evening hours, attracts all flying insects including flies,” said Johnson, “We have the good old fashioned fly swatter.”

Johnson said their most popular product is the Outdoor Fly Trap which he said they get new stock of weekly that usually sells out.

Gafford said each fly situation is different and that getting rid of flies takes patience.

“Whatever you get rid of now, they can come back,” said Gafford. “[There’s] not a one-time fix-all on flying insects.”