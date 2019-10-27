November First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts), on Friday, November 1, 2019. Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. A free trolley service to and from venues will be offered in the downtown area. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, November 1, 2019

– 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

– 1801 Crickets Avenue

– FREE admission

– Cash bar and refreshments will be available.

– Children’s activities in the educational area.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail visit www.ffat.org.

Exhibitions at the Buddy Holly Center: Fine Arts Gallery

Celebración is an annual exhibition of artwork that explores the history and meaning behind the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. This exhibit includes works from local, regional and national artists. Artists are challenged to create an expression of their interpretation of Día de los Muertos, by honoring departed ancestors, friends and family. Artists are not limited by choice of media or content, but are asked to focus on the unified theme of Mexico’s centuries-old ritual of commemorating the death of a loved one. This exhibit will run through November 10, 2019.

