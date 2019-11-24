November 23, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! We have had yet another wonderful weekend here in the South Plains again! We’ve seen lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s, which is perfect Fall weather. Tomorrow will be a lot like today, but just a bit warmer. We’ll see highs in the low 70s and lows in upper 30s. The nice weather will stay with us through the first half of the week. Tuesday may be a bit windy with highs around 60 degrees.

We then turn our focus to the middle and latter part of the holiday week. A powerful storm system is forecast to plow through our region on Wednesday, bringing bitter cold temperatures and a decent chance at some wintry precipitation. We can expect the precip to stay with us through the first half of Thanksgiving Thursday before the wintry mix of precip moves on. However, it will be closely followed by another storm system Friday. The good news with the storm system on Friday is that it looks to be mostly a rain event. So if you are doing any traveling for the holiday this week, Wednesday is typically the busiest travel day, I would highly suggest trying to get on the roads as early as possible. Any day between now and Wednesday will be a good travel day. Right now, it does look like conditions will improve for next weekend with sunshine returning and temperatures near normal.

