November 5 election day voting locations in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas voters will decide the fate of 10 proposed constitutional amendments on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M.

(Scroll down to read the proposition questions.)

Voters must display an “acceptable form of ID” or fill out a declaration form. Acceptable ID is one of the following:

Driver’s License

Election Identification Certificate

Personal Identification Card

Handgun License

Concealed Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card

United States Citizenship / Naturalization Certificate

United States Passport

Those needing to fill out a reasonable impediment declaration should bring one of the following:

Birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law

Current utility bill;

Bank statement;

Government check;

Paycheck; or

Government document that shows the voter’s name and an address

Registered voters in Lubbock County may vote at the center of their choice regardless of residence within Lubbock County.

The following are voting center locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County according to votelubbock.org.

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311 (Alcaldía de Abernathy) – (811 avenida D, Abernathy, salón comunitario)

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414 (Iglesia Bautista Bacon Heights – 5110 calle 54, 2 Salón Comunal)

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416 (Iglesia Bautista Broadview – 1302 Avenida Frankford Norte, sala de compañerismo)

Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411* (Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenida Q, vestíbulo de entrada)*

Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424* (Iglesia Bautista Calvario – 5301 Calle 82, área del mall)*

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382 (Edificio de Administración Casey – 501 Calle 7, Salón No. 104, Wolfforth)

Catholic Diocese – 4620 4th St, Lubbock, 79416 (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall) (Diócesis Católica – 4620 Calle 4, Salón del Arzobispo Michael J Sheehan)

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415 (Escuela Secundaria Menor Cavazos – 210 Avenida Universidad Norte, gimnasio)

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424 (Centro Cristiano de Celebración – 8001 Avenida Upland, Santuario)

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424 (Iglesia Sobre la Roca – 10503 Slide Rd, área del café)

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407 (Elks Lodge Núm. 1348 – 3409 Avenida Milwaukee, vestíbulo)

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423 (Primera Iglesia Asambleas de Dios – 3801 Calle 98, salón de clase)

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407 (Iglesia de Cristo Green Lawn – 5701 Calle 19, vestíbulo de entrada)

Harwell Elementary School – 4101 Avenue D (Gym), Lubbock, 79404 (Escuela Primaria Harwell – 4101 Avenida D, gimnasio)

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413 (Centro Social Hodges – 4011 Avenida Universidad, Salón Social)

Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329 (Centro Social de Idalou – 202 Calle 7 Oeste, Idalou)

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423 (Escuela Primaria Lubbock-Cooper North – 3202 Calle 108, gimnasio)

Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) (Foyer) – 910 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock, 79423 (Centro de Artes Escénicas de Lubbock-Cooper (CAE) (vestíbulo) – 910 Calle Woodrow)

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403 (Central Social Mae Simmons – 2004 Avenida Oak, salón de actividades)

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424 (Mattress Firm – 6707 carretera Slide, salón de descanso)

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350 (Centro Social de New Deal – 309 Avenida Monroe Sur, New Deal)

Oak Ridge Elementary School – 6514 68th St (Entry Way), Lubbock, 79424 (Escuela Primaria Oak Ridge – 6514 Calle 68, entrada)

Parsons Elementary – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413 (Escuela Primaria Parsons – 2811 Calle 58, gimnasio)

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr. (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403 (Biblioteca Patterson – 1836 Avenida Parkway, salón comunitario)

Ramirez Elementary School – 702 Avenue T (Gym), Lubbock 79401 (Escuela Primaria Ramírez – 702 Avenida T, gimnasio)

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423 (Escuela Primaria Roberts – 7901 Avenida P, gimnasio)

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403 (Centro Social de Roosevelt – 1408 CR 3300)

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410 (Escuela Primaria Roscoe Wilson – 2807 Calle 25, gimnasio)

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363 (Centro Social de Shallowater – 902 Avenida H, Shallowater)

Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle (Board Room), Slaton, 79364 (Oficinas Administrativas del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Slaton – 140 Calle Panhandle Este (sala de juntas), Slaton)

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424 (Iglesia de Cristo South Plains – 6802 Avenida Elkhart, área del gimnasio)

St Joseph Catholic Church – 102 N Avenue P (Guadalupe Room), Lubbock, 79401 (Iglesia Católica San José – 102 Avenida P Norte, Salón Guadalupe)

Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34th St, Lubbock, 79410 (Iglesia de Cristo Sunset, Powerhouse – 3625 Calle 34)

Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413 (Sutherlands – 3701 Calle 50, cerca de la sección de iluminación)

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416 (Escuela Secundaria Menor Terra Vista – 1111 Avenida Upland, biblioteca)

Texas Tech University Library – 2802 18th St – TTU Campus (South Croslin), Lubbock, 79409 (Biblioteca de Texas Tech – 2802 Calle 18 – Campus de TTU, South Croslin)

Wright Elementary School – 1302 Adrian St (Gym), Lubbock, 79403 (Escuela Primaria Wright – 1302 Calle Adrian, gimnasio)

The following are the proposition questions:

State of Texas Proposition 1

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

State of Texas Proposition 2

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

State of Texas Proposition 3

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

State of Texas Proposition 4

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

State of Texas Proposition 5

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

State of Texas Proposition 6

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

State of Texas Proposition 7

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

State of Texas Proposition 8

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

State of Texas Proposition 9

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

State of Texas Proposition 10

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”