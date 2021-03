LUBBOCK, Texas -- On Tuesday, the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center COVID-19 vaccine site had 300 extra doses available for residents to take advantage of.

Those 50 years or older are now eligible along with individuals under 1A, 1B and 1C guidelines, which is why folks like Hector Tavera, 63, and his mother Gertrude Hernandez, 96, took priority in todays walk-in process.