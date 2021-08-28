Cancelled: NRHC hosts trick roper for two performances on Saturday, Aug. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The National Ranching Heritage Center announced due to unforeseen circumstances, Brice Chapman’s trick rope performances were cancelled.

Previous Story:

LUBBOCK, Texas

Brice Chapman is a 51-year-old trick roper who has been performing at the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University since he was 7 years old. Chapman will return to the center at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, August 28 to present “A Man, His Dog and His Horse.”

The Lubbock native has built a career out of a childhood hobby that began at age 5 when he developed a unique talent with a rope. With some of his rope tricks performed while he stands on top of his horse, Chapman will present a variety of rope tricks using both his horse and his faithful border collie, Jackpot.

Chapman’s level of talent has resulted in two appearances at the White House as well as performances at PRCA’s finest rodeos and such premier events as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the Working Ranch Cowboy’s Association Finals, and the National Finals Steer Roping.

In addition to Chapman’s performances, Texas Tech Masked Rider Ashley Adams and her black Quarter Horse also will greet NRHC visitors from 10 to 11 a.m on Saturday.

“Every Saturday we try to emphasize a different aspect of ranch life,” said Julie Hodges, Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education. “When the pandemic prevented our annual Ranch Day activities two years in a row, we decided to take the activities and spread them out a little at a time every Saturday through early October.”

The Saturday activities also will include Ranch Hosts (docents) volunteering to dress in period clothing and greet visitors at some of the 55 historic ranching structures located in the 19-acre historical park.

Future Ranch Day Saturday activities will include the following:

September 4—Historical Hand Tool Demonstration by Joe Rogers

September 11—“Birds of Prey” presentation by South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center and observance of statewide Quanah Parker Day

September 18—Dutch Oven Biscuit Cooking at the Pitchfork Cookhouse

October 2—Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center will offer free horseback rides for children

The NRHC is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m. The NRHC is closed on all major holidays, including the holiday schedule of Texas Tech faculty and staff. For additional information, see https://ranchingheritage.org, call 806.742.0498 or email ranchhc@ttu.edu.

