Dedication of the Canon Ranch Railroad Eclipse Windmill will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) on the Texas Tech University campus. The event is free to the public and a light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

“The 124-year-old Railroad Eclipse Windmill is the 55th structure to be restored and added to the historical collection of the National Ranching Heritage Center,” explained Dr. Scott White, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research.

Standing more than 50 feet tall, the historic structure is the third largest windmill produced by the Eclipse Co. and one of only four known to still exist. The fan size is equivalent to four average-sized men lying on the ground in a straight line, according to Dr. White.

Railroad Eclipse windmills were initially made to provide water for steam locomotives. This structure served as the primary source of water at the headquarters of the historic Canon Ranch in Pecos County, Texas. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and restored in 2001 by nationally renowned windmill expert Jim Collums of Poteet, Texas, and his nephew Woldhagen James.

The windmill and money for repairs was donated by the George M. Canon Family. Additional financial support was provided by Dr. Andy Gray and James E. White. The Railroad Eclipse Windmill is placed by the 1923 Baldwin locomotive where it is easily visible from the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible. For additional information, visit ranchingheritage.org or call (806) 742-0498.

