NRHC to host “An Evening with Western Sculptor T.D. Kelsey” on Jan. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

Both the sculptor and his sculptures will be the focus of “An Evening with Western Sculptor T.D. Kelsey” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC).

John Welch, former president and CEO of Spade Ranch, will join T.D. Kelsey as the two discuss Kelsey’s art and his life not only as a Western sculptor but also as a Montana cowboy who has drawn and sculpted people and animals from all corners of the world.

“In addition to being an accomplished sculptor with his work on display in museums across the nation, Kelsey has been a United Airlines commercial pilot, an international traveler, and a wildlife conservationist worldwide,” said Dr. Scott White, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research.

Western sculptor T.D. Kelsey, right, directs Rick Pots and Dr. Scott White in the recent placement of his “Touching the Clouds” bronze sculpture in the front courtyard of the National Ranching Heritage Center.

(Photo provided by the NHRC)

“Kelsey grew up on a Montana ranch and rodeoed for years in rough stock events and team roping while training cutting horses,” White said. “His first-hand knowledge of horses—work horses, wild horses, bucking horses, cutting horses—has enabled him to produce sculptures full of energy and emotion.”

Today the 73-year-old sculptor lives on what was once the old 8’s Camp of the Four Sixes Ranch near Guthrie, Texas, but he has a summer studio near Cody, Wyo.

In addition to exhibiting 10 of Kelsey’s sculptures in the McKanna Gallery, the NRHC has a large bronze entitled “Touching the Clouds” in the courtyard near the museum entrance. The evening activity is open to the public free of charge and will include light refreshments.

(News release from the National Ranching Heritage Center)