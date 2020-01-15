NSMP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:

On January 8, 2020, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Lea County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

On January 8, 2020, at approximately 9:11 p.m., a Lea County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 4-door passenger car with a Texas license plate. The vehicle pulled into the Eagle Ridge Apartments in Hobbs, NM, causing the deputy to temporary lose sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Hobbs Police Department.

The deputy located the vehicle in the back of the apartment complex. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene striking the Deputy’s unit head on. The suspect was able to flee after the collision striking the deputy in the leg, while it was fleeing.

The deputy drew his department issued weapon and fired at least one shot towards the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed. While deputies searched for the vehicle, the vehicle was located abandoned at the Four Seasons Apartment Complex in Hobbs. The driver of the vehicle was not located and has not been identified at this time.

The LCSO deputy was treated and released on scene for injuries believed to be non-life threating by Emergency Medical Personnel.

This information is preliminary, and the investigation is still active and ongoing. The name of the LCSO deputy will not be released at this time until interviews have been completed. For information on the stolen vehicle and administrative actions on the deputy please contact the LCSO. When more information is available, New Mexico State Police will send out an additional press release.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)