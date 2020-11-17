NTSB preliminary report shows picture of ice that likely brought down plane, deadly crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A check of public records on Tuesday revealed a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board concerning a plane crash that happened on October 26 in Lubbock.

Officials previously said Donald Eakin, 69, of Hallsville, Texas lost his life in the crash. He was the only person aboard the single-engine Cessna Centurion. No one on the ground was hurt when the plane crashed near 37th Street and Avenue A.

The NTSB preliminary report said the plane was originally headed from Belen, New Mexico, to Corsicana, Texas, but had diverted to Lubbock. There was reduced visibility and conditions consistent with icing. Previous photographs of the plane before the crash showed it did not have deicing boots on the wings.

“The pilot reported that he was experiencing structural icing and was in ‘freezing rain,’” the report said.

The pilot’s first approach was called off. He was instructed to circle around and try again.

The report said, “The flight track showed that the airplane continued to descend, then made a sharp left turn before the data ended.”

Audio from the control tower indicated the controller suddenly instructed other planes to move out of the area.

“Yeah I’m not sure if this guy just crashed or not,” the controller said.

A portion of the NTSB report said:

“The inspectors found numerous chunks of ice in the wreckage near the wings, and pieces still attached to some of the airplane’s leading edge surfaces. The ice chunks were concave shaped and featured a smooth surface on the inside of the curve. The ice ranged from 1 to 2 inches thick.”

Ice on the wing of an aircraft can cause a crash. The preliminary report did not reach final conclusions.

