Number of “Runaways” in the hundreds; LPD working to track them down

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids this summer, as the rate of ‘runaways’ is on the rise in recent years. More than 500 cases of runaways have been reported to LPD, and investigators said parents should always be on the lookout.

“I don’t care if it’s five minutes, or half an hour, if your child is missing then you need to call us,” said Dedricke Dunn, a juvenile investigator with LPD. “Every day kids go missing, and every day we work towards finding them.

“Runaways” are entered into a system that includes all missing people in Texas, and should an officer find them – they will be immediately notified. However, local activists are also taking it upon themselves to do what they can, such as the Voice of the Missing.

“I have met too many mothers who have become too strong from going through this alone,” said Nina Valdez, co-founder of Voice of the Missing. “Our goal is to find every missing child, and we won’t stop until every one of those babies comes home.”

If you or someone you know has runaway from home, you are encouraged to reach out to police.