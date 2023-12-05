LUBBOCK, Texas — Over 40 people were indicted in the Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday. EverythingLubbock.com made a list of those indicted and included their listed charges.

Alex Flores – Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 11/11/2023.

Michael Hastings – Burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Date of offense: 10/12/2023.

David Saenz – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct involving discharge of a firearm. Date of offense: 10/31/2023.

Gustavo Garcia – Attempt to commit arson of a habitation or place of worship, resisting arrest, search or transport. Date of offense: 11/02/2023.

Robbie Green – Assault of a family or household member. Date of offense: 11/10/2023.

Terry Miller – Theft. Date of offense: 11/14/2023.

Angel Contreras – Abandon or endanger a child intentionally or knowingly reckless criminal neglichance. Date of offense: 06/03/2023. Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/07/2023.

Aaliyah Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/05/2023.

Julius Douglas – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/11/2023.

Tylik McKinney – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/14/2023.

Danielle Sendejo – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/18/2023.

Tyverius Thomas – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/20/2023.

Ronald Ramirez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/21/2023.

Michael Jones – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/03/2023.

Charles Pringler Jr. – Harassment of a public servant. Date of offense: 10/01/2023.

Garrett James – Theft. Date of offense: 10/17/2023.

Amanda Long – Fraudulent use of identifying information. Date of offense: 10/24/2023.

Justine Griswold – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/08/2023.

Miguel Olivarez – Solicitating protitution. Date of offense: 09/01/2022.

Jesus Sierra – Burgary of a habitation. Date of offense: 11/07/2022.

Andres Esquivel – Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. Date of offense: 06/09/2023.

Jaiden Martinez – Burglary of a habitation. Date of offense: 06/10/2023.

Amber Rodriguez-Robinett – Harassment of a public servant, driving while intoxicated. Date of offense: 08/07/2023.

Jonathan Riley – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/29/2023.

Danny Pena – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/02/2023.

Abelardo Gonzalez – Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Date of offense: 09/14/2023.

Santana Gonzalez – Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Date of offense: 09/14/2023.

Marcos Rodriguez – Harassment of a public servant. Date of offense 09/23/2023.

James Butler – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/27/2023.

Jennifer Head – Theft. Date of offense: 11/06/2023.

Elsa Jaquez – Theft. Date of offense: 11/06/2023.

Braylon Pacheco – Theft. Date of offense: 11/06/2023.

Amaree Esparaza – Injury to child, elderly or disabled person with the intent to cause bodily injury. Date of offense: 11/06/2023.

Maricella Gurno – Theft. Date of offense: 11/06/2023.

Gregory Bueno – Assault of a peace officer or judge, indecent exposure. Date of offense: 10/18/2023.

Wesley Adams – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/07/2023.

Thanh Nguyen – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 06/16/2023.

Luis Rivera-Perez – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 06/16/2023.

Mario Campos – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 10/02/2023.

Joe Vasquez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest. Date of offense: 10/28/2023.

Jessica Brice – Harassment of a public servant. Date of offense: 11/08/2023.