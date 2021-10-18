Nurse at Lubbock antibody infusion center find creative way to put patients at ease

LUBBOCK, Texas — While the number of new cases of COVID-19 have gone down slightly as of Monday, the number of COVID deaths in the Lubbock community are still high.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are still an option for people who test positive, but as more sick people come into those therapy centers, nurses say their patients are feeling anxious as well.

“It’s kind of a crazy environment,” said Registered Nurse, Taylor Hutcheson.

Hutcheson found a creative way to help put patients afraid of needles or the infusion at ease. She does this by turning her white suit into a canvas.

“I usually have a big stain of marker all over my arm,” said Hutcheson.

She noticed how stressful the infusion center environment could be and decided to add a little color.

“One way I thought to kind of lighten the environment – calm them down a little bit – I started doing bunny designs on everyone’s back,” said Hutcheson.

The suits have to be changed each day, so each day the nurses rock a new theme and new art.

“By the end of the day, everyone is decorated. Wednesdays we wear pink, so I try to do, like, pink animals or a pink theme. And since it’s October, I like to do halloween themes,” said Hutcheson.

And while they want to make sure patients feel good by getting the treatment they need, they make sure patients feel good on the inside too.

“Just past doing things well and doing things per policy right behind that is having fun,” said the center’s Chief Nursing Officer, Pam Rahn.

The Delta variant has caused the infusion center to expand from 5 chairs to 20. However, the nurses never miss a chance to make someone smile, even while juggling up to 100 patients a day.

“We are working as one big team to help keep Lubbock and the surrounding areas safe,” said Rahn.

Day-to-day it can be a challenge for both nurses and patients. But just like the back of Hutcheson’s suit said, “Toucan do it.”

“Anything I can do to help, even if it’s a silly design it just makes me happy,” said Hutcheson.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is typically for those who test positive for COVID and are high risk of hospitalization or death. But the treatment has been approved for those that have a known COVID exposure. The center Hutcheson is at is located at 50th Street and University Avenue and the treatment is completely free.