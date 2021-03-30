Nurse at vaccine clinic shares pandemic experience

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amid the pandemic, local nurses have been working day in and day out to help vaccinate thousands of people.

Ray Covarruvio, a public health nurse, has helped the vaccine clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center since December 2020. Covarruvio describes the onset of the pandemic as surreal.

“When COVID broke out in Lubbock, we were monitoring cases, calling people, and so it was more a defensive approach,” said Covarruvio. “But really we couldn’t do much, and as a healthcare provider, as a nurse, you [felt] kind of helpless.”

Covarruvio said now that the vaccines are in place, they’re playing an offensive roll in helping vaccinate people.

He said although the clinics are five days a week, he works an extra day to help clean up and set up for the next clinic, which he says takes time away from family.

“I know my wife is taking it hard, my mom, my daughter,” said Covarruvio. “When you see the amount of people that are receiving the vaccine, and it helps them, it protects them, it is worth it and it’s like the saying goes ‘I may be tired from work, but I’m not tired of the work.'”

Gypsy Homer, a resident at the vaccine clinic, said the pandemic has inspired her to go into the medical field after COVID affected her family. Homer said her 38-year-old friend lost his life to the disease.

“He ended up having a cardiac arrest from having COVID,” said Homer. “His organs started shutting down from dehydration and it attacked every part of his body, one part at a time.”

Although Homer is still grieving, she said she’s using her experiences to drive her to help others.

“It was like it lit a passion,” said Homer. “It felt like I needed to do this, it made me feel like I needed continue working at this so I could save more people before it got before that point.”